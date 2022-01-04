Advertisement

Martin Luther King Day celebration events postponed

City of Alexandria
City of Alexandria(KALB)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (City of Alexandria) - Due to the current increase in COVID cases associated with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, organizers have decided to postpone the events planned to celebrate Martin Luther King Day.

“At this time we are just postponing the celebration, we have not canceled the plans at this time,” explained Rev. Michael Grimes, chairman of the events planning committee. “This is a difficult decision, but we feel we must put the health and safety of our people first. We are praying that this variant will be short-lived and that we will be able to hold an appropriate celebration to honor the memory and works of Dr. King later this year.”

Organizers with the City-Wide Interdenominational Crusade, working in conjunction with the City of Alexandria, planned a number of events during the holiday weekend. Activities were scheduled to begin with a parade on Saturday, Jan. 15. A Prayer Breakfast was planned for Monday, Jan. 17, as well as a noon program that day as well.

A new date for the celebration has not been set at this time.

