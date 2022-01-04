Advertisement

Salvation Army opened as cold weather shelter Tuesday night

Alexandria Salvation Army building
Alexandria Salvation Army building(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, the Salvation Army in Alexandria will open a cold weather shelter on Tuesday night, January 4.

The Salvation Army building is located at 620 Beauregard Street.

People who need shelter for the night may arrive between 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For safety reasons, those entering the shelter will need to take a breath analyzer and could be denied entry if they appear to be under the influence of narcotics.

Breakfast will be held from 6:45 a.m. until 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Those staying due to the cold are welcome to stay for breakfast.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella Grace Bordelon, born in Alexandria, La. at 12:15 a.m. 1/1/2022.
Alexandria’s first 2022 baby has an eventful birth
What remains from a house fire that occurred on East Texas Avenue in Alexandria, La. on January...
Suspicious house fires being investigated in Alexandria
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Alexandria Police Department
APD reports a majority of Alexandria homicides in 2021 involved people ages 15-25
After inspecting the facility, the Louisiana Department of Health determined Delta Clinic had...
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘No Surprises Act’

Latest News

File photo
SLU collecting used Christmas trees to enhance wetlands
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Jonesboro Fire Chief and a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for insurance fraud
City of Alexandria
Martin Luther King Day celebration events postponed
Kelli West 1/4/22
GOOD DAY CENLA: KELLI WEST 1/4/22