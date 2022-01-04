Salvation Army opened as cold weather shelter Tuesday night

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Alexandria, the Salvation Army in Alexandria will open a cold weather shelter on Tuesday night, January 4.

The Salvation Army building is located at 620 Beauregard Street.

People who need shelter for the night may arrive between 5:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For safety reasons, those entering the shelter will need to take a breath analyzer and could be denied entry if they appear to be under the influence of narcotics.

Breakfast will be held from 6:45 a.m. until 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday. Those staying due to the cold are welcome to stay for breakfast.

