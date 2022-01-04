Advertisement

SPD: Man seriously burned after attempt to make TikTok video

Police say three people, including a child, were at the home at the time of the incident.
(KSLA)
By Alex Onken and Andrun Fisher
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police say a man is fighting for his life after burning himself while attempting to make a video.

The incident took place on Sunday, Jan. 2 in the 2600 block of Malcolm Street.

The man was attempting to make a video for TikTok and somehow set himself on fire.

Authorities say he has third-degree burns and his injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police say three people, including a child, were at the home at the time of the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Isabella Grace Bordelon, born in Alexandria, La. at 12:15 a.m. 1/1/2022.
Alexandria’s first 2022 baby has an eventful birth
What remains from a house fire that occurred on East Texas Avenue in Alexandria, La. on January...
Suspicious house fires being investigated in Alexandria
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Alexandria Police Department
APD reports a majority of Alexandria homicides in 2021 involved people ages 15-25
After inspecting the facility, the Louisiana Department of Health determined Delta Clinic had...
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘No Surprises Act’

Latest News

DeRidder man collects supplies for those affected by tornadoes
"Mobius" sculpture at the Leesville Art Park in Vernon Parish, La. on December 14, 2021.
New sculpture at Leesville Art Park
The Grant Christmas Tree Farm in Allen Parish, La. on December 10, 2021.
Grant Christmas Tree Farm celebrates holiday festivities
Volunteers prepping meals at Manna House on November 25, 2021.
Manna House hosted over 200 people during its Thanksgiving feeding
An audit being reviewed at the Leesville city council meeting on November 22, 2021.
Leesville receives best audit report in its history