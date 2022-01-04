Advertisement

TV host Seth Meyers contracts COVID-19, show dark this week

This image released by NBC shows Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York on...
This image released by NBC shows Seth Meyers on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" in New York on Dec. 16, 2021.(NBC | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — This week’s remaining episodes of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” have been scrapped after the host tested positive for COVID-19.

Meyers tweeted Tuesday about his positive result but said he felt fine, thanking the vaccine and a booster shot.

NBC has canceled shows scheduled from Tuesday to Friday.

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” is just the latest TV show to grapple with the new surge in the pandemic. “Saturday Night Live” had to scramble to broadcast a new show last month without a live audience and with taped sketches. Fellow NBC TV host Jimmy Fallon revealed Monday that he had a positive COVID-19 result before Christmas.

