Advertisement

13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022. Firefighters and police responded to the fatal fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city's Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said.(ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ | Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A large house fire in Philadelphia early Wednesday killed 13 people, including seven children, and sent two people to hospitals, fire officials said.

Officials said at a news conference later in the morning that there were four smoke detectors in the building but that none were operating.

Firefighters and police responded to the fire at a three-story rowhouse in the city’s Fairmount neighborhood around 6:40 a.m. and found flames coming from the second-floor windows, fire officials said. The house had been converted into two apartments, police said.

The fire was brought under control after less than an hour. WPVI-TV reported that at least one child was seen taken out on a stretcher.

Television news footage showed ladders propped up against the smoke-blackened front of the house, with all its windows missing. Holes remained in the roof where firefighters had broken through.

“I knew some of those kids -- I used to see them playing on the corner,” said Dannie McGuire, 34, fighting back tears as she and Martin Burgert, 35, stood in the doorway of a home around the corner. They had lived there for a decade, she said, “and some of those kids have lived here as long as us.”

“I can’t picture how more people couldn’t get out -- jumping out a window,” she said.

“Losing so many kids is just devastating,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Keep these babies in your prayers.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish School Board releases back to school plan
After inspecting the facility, the Louisiana Department of Health determined Delta Clinic had...
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘No Surprises Act’
Raw, smokable medical marijuana now offered in Central Louisiana
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Jonesboro Fire Chief and a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for insurance fraud
Alexandria Police Department
APD reports a majority of Alexandria homicides in 2021 involved people ages 15-25

Latest News

Experts worry kids are facing mental health challenges with changes to their learning...
Changes in learning environments may affect children’s mental health, experts say
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago Wednesday after teachers voted for...
Chicago cancels classes after teachers union backs remote learning
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor to pardon Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team to brief public amid ongoing omicron surge