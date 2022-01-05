Bed availability scarce for homeless, especially women and children

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - During the winter months, there’s usually an uptick in the homeless population across the country, and that’s especially the case locally in Central Louisiana.

The COVID-19 pandemic and recent hurricanes have added to the yearly increase in homelessness, causing the homeless population in Central Louisiana to grow to alarming numbers. The concern is that there are not enough beds for all of them to stay.

Joseph Buzzetta, the Executive Director for the Central Louisiana Homeless Coalition, said in total, they have about 85 supportive housing beds, but a list of over 120 people who need a place to stay.

“We need to double and even triple our capacity to really see a big decrease in the homeless individuals on our street,” said Buzzetta.

According to Buzzetta, the issue they are facing is the flow of people wanting to come in versus those who are leaving the shelters.

“We might have one or two people exit our list a month, but we might add three or four that same month,” said Buzzetta. “Even though we are making small changes here or there, more and more people are being added to a waiting list.”

That waiting list is where it becomes dangerous especially for women and children. Buzzetta describes housing especially for that group as nearly “non-existent” in Central Louisiana.

There are only a few emergency beds at the Hope House, and if one family comes in, all those beds become filled.

“It’s a very vulnerable population,” said Buzzetta. “We have great domestic violence providers here, but whenever a woman wants to escape a domestic violence situation, there’s not really a place to go local. It’s either go on the streets or back to their abuser, and none of those are great options.”

Major Tim Williford with the Salvation Army said women and children face a significant risk of being sexually abused if they aren’t any beds available for them to stay and be safe.

“A lot of the times, the women who are on the street are just preyed upon, or they are made to feel like if they don’t provide sexual favors then they won’t have a place to stay,” said Williford.

Currently, the Alexandria Salvation Army doesn’t have any beds for women and children specifically, but that should change with a new building scheduled to break ground in the next few weeks. Once complete, there will be 49 more beds available, 38 for women and children, and eleven for homeless veterans.

