Hammond returns to LSUA as new women’s soccer coach

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The LSUA women’s soccer program found its next head coach, and it is a familiar face to the soccer program.

Mark Hammond, a former player with the LSUA men’s soccer team, has been tabbed as the new women’s soccer coach. He comes to LSUA trying to help the Generals rebound from its first losing season since 2015, a season in which they went 6-8 and narrowly missed the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament.

“I am excited to welcome Mark Hammond back to the LSUA Campus,” LSUA Athletic Director Tyler Unsicker said. “It was Mark’s passion for LSUA and excitement about being the next LSUA Head Women’s Soccer Coach that really set him apart. Mark will be a great leader and I look forward to seeing him continue to build on the young tradition that we have at LSUA.”

A four-year player for the Generals, the 24-year-old Hammond comes to LSUA from Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo., where he was the assistant men’s and women’s soccer coach, assisting in creating the women’s soccer program for the inaugural season in the fall of 2018.

“I am very excited to return to LSUA,” Hammond said. “I always felt that I had unfinished business here. When the opportunity presented itself to return to the program; I felt it was the perfect timing, and I am eager to get work.”

He helped lead the NJCAA Division III Women’s Soccer District Finalist 2020 and District Semi-Finalist 2021. While with Jefferson, he was the lead women’s soccer recruiter and aided in the men’s recruitment which included international and statewide recruiting trips.

For all the success his teams have had on the field, his teams have been just as successful off of it. He was responsible for overseeing academic success which included running study hall and overseeing 39 female and male student-athletes, achieving Dean’s List Honors and four student-athletes receiving NJCAA All-Academic Honors.

Hammond, a Dublin, Ireland, native, was a two-time team captain during his career with LSUA, helping lead the Generals to the 2016 NAIA Tournament. A part of the inaugural team in 2014, he helped lead LSUA to 37 wins in four games, including the NAIA Tournament berth.

Hammond was named to the Red River Conference Tournament Team 2016 and 2017 and his 69 games played are tied for the most in school history.

Despite being a defender, his five goals as a senior in 2017 were second on the team and his 11 total points ranked third. In his career, his 10 goals rank fifth in program history and his 22 points ranks seventh.

“It definitely means more to lead a program that has played a huge role in my life,” Hammond said. “LSUA is a special place and I am very grateful for the opportunities it presented me and the relationships that I created through my time here.”

Prior to his time at Jefferson College, he was a Player Development Specialist, where he worked directly under the Youth Academy Director. He assisted in developing youth programs for the academy and was the lead coach for programs such as: Personal Development Training, Club Training, and Soccer School.

Hammond began his coaching career at Missouri Baptist, where he was a graduate assistant, helping lead the Spartans to an 11-9-1 record, including 9-2-1 in league play, reaching the conference tournament final.

In the season, the Spartans finished third in regular-season finish standings, while posting the longest winning streak in program history.

While at MBU, Hammond developed Women’s 1st team training sessions while overseeing 30 student-athletes and created and executed practices schedules, as well as position-specific practices in accordance with playing style.

“I want to continue the tradition of creating great student-athletes and competing for championship titles,” Hammond said. “The LSUA soccer program has a rich history and I want to honor that history while creating new traditions and putting my own stamp on the program.”

