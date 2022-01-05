Advertisement

Iowa man and Minnesota son plead guilty in Capitol riot case

An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to...
An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.(Source: Gray News)
By DAVID PITT
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have pleaded guilty to a charge of civil disorder related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot, admitting that they entered the building through a broken window and pushed through a police line once inside.

Both 51-year-old Daryl Johnson, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, and 26-year-old Daniel Johnson, of Austin, Minnesota, made social media posts noting their participation in the insurrection.

They admitted guilt in a video hearing Tuesday.

They’re likely to get up to six months in prison at their April 12 sentencing.

They agreed to pay restitution of $2,000 each to help defray the $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish School Board releases back to school plan
Raw, smokable medical marijuana now offered in Central Louisiana
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Jonesboro Fire Chief and a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for insurance fraud
After inspecting the facility, the Louisiana Department of Health determined Delta Clinic had...
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘No Surprises Act’
Alexandria Police Department
APD reports a majority of Alexandria homicides in 2021 involved people ages 15-25

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
13 dead, including 7 children, in Philadelphia house fire
Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.
Powerball jackpot boosted to $630 million
FILE - Keith Plessy and Phoebe Ferguson, descendants of the principals in the Plessy V....
Louisiana governor pardons Plessy, of ‘separate but equal’ ruling
FILE - World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he...
Oldest WWII vet dies at age 112 in New Orleans
Committee members want to question Pence about his experience that day and Hannity about texts...
Jan. 6 committee asks Mike Pence, Sean Hannity to voluntarily cooperate with investigation