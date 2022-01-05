Jenkins scores on birthday as LSU falls to Kansas State in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON, Tx (KALB) - Former Jena Giant and current LSU receiver, Jaray Jenkins, provided a spark on his birthday in the Tigers’ 42-20 loss against Kansas State in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston.

With the Tigers trailing 21-0 in the second quarter, Jenkins caught a touchdown pass for the first score of the game for LSU from fellow receiver Jontre Kirklin, who started at quarterback for the bowl game.

Kirklin hasn’t started a game since high school, but managed to find the endzone three times through the air going 7-11 for 138 yards and three scores and two picks.

Kirklin connected to Jenkins once for 23 yards and the one score.

For the season, the junior finished with a career-high 502 receiving yards on 34 catches with six touchdowns. Jenkins also scored the game-winning TD in LSU’s regular-season finale at home against Texas A&M.

