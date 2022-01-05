LSUA Generals’ conference opener postponed due to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team will have a few more days to prepare for its conference opener.

The Generals (9-1) were supposed to start RRAC play at home on Thursday, January 6 against Texas A&M-Texarkana, but the game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the TAMUT program. The game will now be made up on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.

This is the third straight game for LSUA that has been affected by the virus. The Generals were scheduled to play in an exhibition against North Texas back on December 28 and then Lyon College on December 31, but the two games were canceled due to one positive COVID-19 test in LSUA’s program.

Those two games will not be made up.

The Generals will now start conference play Saturday, January 8 at Wiley College.

The LSUA women’s basketball team is still scheduled to take on TAMUT Jan. 6 at The Fort.

