Advertisement

LSUA Generals’ conference opener postponed due to COVID-19

A.J. Rainey
A.J. Rainey(Cameron Mosely, LSUA Sports Media)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA men’s basketball team will have a few more days to prepare for its conference opener.

The Generals (9-1) were supposed to start RRAC play at home on Thursday, January 6 against Texas A&M-Texarkana, but the game has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the TAMUT program. The game will now be made up on Jan. 11 at 6 p.m.

This is the third straight game for LSUA that has been affected by the virus. The Generals were scheduled to play in an exhibition against North Texas back on December 28 and then Lyon College on December 31, but the two games were canceled due to one positive COVID-19 test in LSUA’s program.

Those two games will not be made up.

The Generals will now start conference play Saturday, January 8 at Wiley College.

The LSUA women’s basketball team is still scheduled to take on TAMUT Jan. 6 at The Fort.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish School Board releases back to school plan
Raw, smokable medical marijuana now offered in Central Louisiana
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Jonesboro Fire Chief and a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for insurance fraud
After inspecting the facility, the Louisiana Department of Health determined Delta Clinic had...
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘No Surprises Act’
Alexandria Police Department
APD reports a majority of Alexandria homicides in 2021 involved people ages 15-25

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion Williamson speaks on injury for first time since media day
Jenkins scores on birthday as LSU falls to Kansas State in Texas Bowl
Jontre Kirklin (13) started at quarterback for the Tigers in the Texas Bowl. Kirklin finished...
Short-handed Tigers fall to Kansas State 42-20; first losing season since ‘99
LSU Tigers
Brian Kelly adds La. Tech’s Joe Sloan as new QB coach