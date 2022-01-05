No. 21 LSU men’s basketball beats No. 16 Kentucky in packed PMAC
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU men’s basketball team took down No. 16 Kentucky in front of a packed PMAC crowd on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
The Tigers (13-1, 1-1 SEC) held on for a 65-60 win over the Wildcats (11-3, 1-1 SEC).
Before the game LSU basketball coaching legend Dale Brown was honored with the unveiling of Dale Brown Court.
Brown is also in the Basketball Coaching Hall of Fame and has the second-most wins in the SEC behind former Kentucky head coach Adolph Rupp.
In the second half, the Tigers went a 13-2 run.
With a 1:43 left LSU was up by 6.
