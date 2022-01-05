One year later, deadly shooting of Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston remains unsolved

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It has been one year since Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston, 33, of Alexandria, was shot to death on the corner of Palmer and 7th Streets in Alexandria. She became the city’s first homicide of 2021, and her case remains one of the few unsolved homicides of last year’s 34.

Tiffanee’s parents are still searching for answers about what happened the night their daughter was killed. You may remember them from a story we did last year on Tiffanee’s case, and from their appearance on our “Save Our City” week-long crime series.

Here’s what we know about her case. Tiffanee’s father, Kenneth Bowie, Sr., said he last spoke to her the night before she was killed. She was meeting up with a friend to go to the ATM. He told us she made it back from the trip to the ATM and she told him she was planning to walk to a friend’s house. That was the last time he heard from her.

Tiffanee was found shot to death in the 700-block of Palmer Street around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2021. She left behind four children when she died.

“We keep on reminding people, because we want to see that she gets justice. You know, not 20 years later, but we were trying to get it even before a year came,” said Kenneth Bowie, Sr. “We are going to keep on and hopefully before the next six months or year, hopefully it’s solved.”

Bowie, Sr. also told News Channel 5 that he has started the process of obtaining a building to name after Tiffanee that will become a place where other families who have experienced similar loss can come together.

“What I’m going to do with that building is have it open for people that are going through a loss like I went through,” he said. “We can come together and talk and help each other, comfort each other, and talk about things they might want to bring to the place. We can go with it.”

If you have any information that could help the Alexandria Police Department solve this case, call them at 318-441-6416. Or, to leave an anonymous tip, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP.

