Raw, smokable medical marijuana now offered in Central Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jan. 1, 2022, marked the first day that medical marijuana patients in Louisiana could receive raw, smokable marijuana as a treatment.

Prior to the change, patients had to use refined forms of marijuana such as distillates, topical creams, and tinctures. The introduction of raw marijuana will reduce the price of treatment.

There are only nine dispensaries in the state. One of the state’s dispensaries, The Medicine Cabinet Pharmacy, is located on Bolton Avenue in Alexandria and serves all of region six.

Owner of the Medicine Cabinet, Joe Williams, said the dispensary has been busy keeping up with the demand.

”We will probably run out of the flower today that we got in yesterday,” said Williams. “People are just loving this alternative, I mean flower has nothing other than what God put in it. I mean there’s no additives, that’s also what makes it cheaper than the distillates, droplets, and edibles.”

Currently, there are only two growers allowed to supply the state’s dispensaries. LSU is partnered with Wellcana, and SLU is partnered with Alera, those companies grow all of the marijuana distributed in the state. Williams said only having two growers poses a problem for supply, but has benefits for safety and quality control.

“It’s a disadvantage because we need more competition and we need more supply,” said Williams. “So if we had a whole bunch more growers, the price would reduce and we would.t have to be so concerned with supply. However, the advantage to only having two is that the Louisiana Department of Agriculture controls it very tight. It’s for safety, this is not like marijuana you would buy on the street. You don’t have to worry about leads or poisons being in there. It’s going to be clean, it’s going to be pure, each and every time you pick it up it will be consistent. Whereas people who are buying it on the street will have no idea obviously what they’re getting.”

Unlike other states, patients in Louisiana do not need a medical marijuana card, only a recommendation from a doctor. Historically, medical marijuana has been used to treat a wide variety of ailments, including chronic pain, and mental disorders. Dr. Robert Rush is an occupational medicine specialist in Alexandria. Dr. Rush has been recommending some of his patients use medical marijuana for the last year and a half. He said his patients that have used medical marijuana have seen improvements in their health.

“I get some great feedback, sometimes it doesn’t relieve all of their pain but I’ve never seen it not help their pain,” said Dr. Rush. “As far as PTSD and night sweats, they tend to go away, so it’s a very rewarding practice because we see a lot of positive feedback and people are appreciative of what’s happening.”

Although there is only a limited number of medical marijuana strains offered to patients thus far, more are expected to be available in the future.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.