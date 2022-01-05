Advertisement

RPSB holding first 2022 meeting, board elections

(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board resumes meeting tonight for the second half of the academic year. There are a couple of big items on the agenda, all having to do with elections.

The board will be electing a new president and vice-president, both of which are one-year terms. Currently, Willard McCall sits as board president and Dr. Stephen Chapman holds the chair of vice-president. They will also elect the 2022 executive committee.

The board will also be following up on the December 11 election results on measures related to taxes and bond issues in districts throughout the parish. Voters approved tax renewals and continuations for three school districts. However, voters rejected two bonds on the ballot, one for the big island school district, including Buckeye schools, and the school district for Carter C. Raymond and Caroline Dormon Jr. Highs.

We will have more on the meeting later tonight.

