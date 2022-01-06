Avoyelles Parish Courthouse postpones jury trials

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse has postponed all jury trials due to increasing COVID cases.

According to a post by District Attorney Charles Riddle, trials were scheduled to start next week on January 11, but are now being put off.

All jurors who received notice are excused from coming, but defendants will still have to show up next Monday, January 10 to meet with their attorney as scheduled.

For now, this is only for the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse. We currently do not know when those trials will start back up again.

