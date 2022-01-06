Advertisement

Avoyelles Parish Courthouse postpones jury trials

FILE - Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.
FILE - Avoyelles Parish Courthouse in Marksville, La.(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Courthouse has postponed all jury trials due to increasing COVID cases.

According to a post by District Attorney Charles Riddle, trials were scheduled to start next week on January 11, but are now being put off.

Our court in Div B, which is Judge Bennett, had jury trials scheduled for Jan 11, 2022. Those jury trials are...

Posted by Charles Addison Riddle III on Thursday, January 6, 2022

All jurors who received notice are excused from coming, but defendants will still have to show up next Monday, January 10 to meet with their attorney as scheduled.

For now, this is only for the Avoyelles Parish Courthouse. We currently do not know when those trials will start back up again.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish School Board releases back to school plan
Raw, smokable medical marijuana now offered in Central Louisiana
RPSB elects new leadership for 2022
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Perry Leon Moses
Deville man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving juvenile

Latest News

Pizza Hut will be the newest dining option coming to LCU.
Pizza Hut coming to LCU’s campus
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
After receiving information in the case, DeRidder investigators detained and questioned the...
DeRidder police: 13-year-old accused of making bomb threat toward Beauregard Alternative Program
Good Day Cenla Dr. Natalie Duatovich
GOOD DAY CENLA: NATALIE DAUTOVICH 1622