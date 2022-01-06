Advertisement

California to extend indoor mask mandate until mid-February

People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif.
People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif.(Marcio Jose Sanchez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California extended its indoor mask mandate into mid-February to help prevent the astonishing spike in coronavirus cases from overwhelming hospitals.

But the state’s health director said Wednesday that additional restrictions are not being considered.

California’s confirmed cases have shot up nearly 500% in the last two weeks and hospitalizations have doubled since Christmas to more than 8,000.

State models forecast hospitalizations could top 20,000 by early next month, a level nearly as high as last January when California experienced its deadliest surge.

The fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is sidelining exposed or infected health care workers, leading to staffing shortages.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish School Board releases back to school plan
Raw, smokable medical marijuana now offered in Central Louisiana
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Jonesboro Fire Chief and a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for insurance fraud
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
After inspecting the facility, the Louisiana Department of Health determined Delta Clinic had...
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘No Surprises Act’

Latest News

RPSB elects new leadership for 2022
Interest in Powerball has increased the jackpot again.
Winning numbers drawn for $630 million Powerball jackpot
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago on Thursday.
No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day
RPSB elects new leadership for 2022