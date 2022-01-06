Advertisement

Deville man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving juvenile

Perry Leon Moses
Perry Leon Moses(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team and RPSO
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to RPSO, a Deville man has been arrested following an investigation into criminal sexual conduct involving a juvenile.

Perry Leon Moses, 59, of Deville, was arrested on January 5 for three counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Bond has been set at $300,000 and Moses remains in jail at the time of this release.

SVU Detectives said their investigation is still ongoing and more charges are possible.  If anyone has any information related to this case, they are asked to contact Detective Cali Philpot, RPSO Special Victims Unit, at (318)473-6727.

