GPSO distributing free at-home COVID tests Friday

GPSO will be set up on January 7 at the Bentley Pentecostal Church.(AP)
By GPSO and KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Public Health has asked that GPSO distribute free at-home COVID tests.

Grant Parish Deputies will be in the parking lot of the Bentley Pentecostal Church on Friday, January 7, at 10:00 a.m.

Tests are limited and you will need to provide identification proving you are a resident of Grant Parish. Two tests will be given to each vehicle.

