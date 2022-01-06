GPSO distributing free at-home COVID tests Friday

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Public Health has asked that GPSO distribute free at-home COVID tests.

Grant Parish Deputies will be in the parking lot of the Bentley Pentecostal Church on Friday, January 7, at 10:00 a.m.

Tests are limited and you will need to provide identification proving you are a resident of Grant Parish. Two tests will be given to each vehicle.

