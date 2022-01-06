GPSO distributing free at-home COVID tests Friday
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Office of Public Health has asked that GPSO distribute free at-home COVID tests.
Grant Parish Deputies will be in the parking lot of the Bentley Pentecostal Church on Friday, January 7, at 10:00 a.m.
Tests are limited and you will need to provide identification proving you are a resident of Grant Parish. Two tests will be given to each vehicle.
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.