In-person visitation at Office of Juvenile Justice Secure Care Facilities suspended

The following information has been provided by the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice:

Due to the current surge in positive COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, OJJ will begin limiting the number of visitors, contractors and deliveries on secure care campuses until further notice. As of January 6, 2022, all in-person family visitation is suspended. Video visitation will continue.

OJJ will be working on examining data and guidance from state and national public health officials to determine when it will be appropriate for visitation to resume.

As since the beginning of the pandemic, all individuals entering secure care facilities will be screened per public health guidelines including temperature checks. PPE continues to be distributed throughout the secure care facilities.

Quarantine and isolation guidelines are still in place to accommodate any exposure that has been determined.

The Office of Juvenile Justice is working closely with its medical provider, Wellpath and guidance from the Louisiana Office of Public Health to determine the most appropriate testing and treatment protocols for youth and staff.

