Long COVID-19 testing lines amid shortage of available test kits

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise around the state. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported 7,200 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, January 5. Of those cases, 315, or 10%, are out of Central Louisiana. LDH also reported the new Omicron variant is estimated to be about 90% of all COVID-19 cases in the state.

The fast-spreading variant settles more in the upper respiratory tract instead of lower in the chest. Although that means less of a need for ventilators, it is able to spread as easily as the common cold, making it more contagious than the Delta variant, according to Dr. David Holcombe, Region 6 Office of Public Health director.

Easy transmission and rapid development of the variant have led to an incredible spike in testing nationwide over the last few weeks. For Region 6, which covers Central Louisiana, the Office of Public Health administers 700 tests every single day. The Rapides Parish Coliseum testing site alone has averaged about 500 tests per day for more than a week. About half of those who test positive are asymptomatic or have fairly minor symptoms.

At the end of December 2021, anticipating the surge, the Biden Administration announced an effort to distribute 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests starting this month. However, the administration shared today that they are still working on a system to actually execute distribution.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki spoke on the effort today, saying the request-for-proposal, or RFP, having to do with the logistical process, has been completed. The administration is now finalizing the contracts for test kits, as well as the website through which Americans will be able to request them.

However, due to the lack of tests, many health providers and those who believe they have been exposed to the virus, are in a difficult position.

“We’re having a little bit of Deja Vu here, where we’re we’re worrying from week to week whether we’re going to have enough supplies,” said Dr. Holcombe. “We’re okay right here for the moment. But most of your supermarkets and so forth, they wiped out their over-the-counter supplies because there’s a huge demand.”

The Office of Public Health has been able to keep up with demand so far, despite switching the brand of rapid tests being used at the testing location due to a lack of BinaxNOW tests.

However, Dr. Holcombe said he hopes the need for increased testing will not last much longer for this surge.

“This seems to be a wave that’s gone up extremely steeply, but it also in other areas has come down very quickly,” he explained. “And so, I’m hoping we’re talking about four to six weeks, we’re already going to be past the peak, and then already on the way down. That’s just a prediction based on previous experience.”

As a reminder, COVID-19 testing remains open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Rapides Parish Coliseum. Due to time constraints, though, they are starting to close the line off to new cars at 2:30 p.m.

