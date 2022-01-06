Peabody Warhorses charge into heavy weight battle against 2A Lakeview Gators

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody will play a huge game on Friday, January 7, against a team that isn’t in the same class, but in talent, they can stand toe to toe with the Warhorses.

The Lakeview Gators may be in Class 2A, but they are looking forward to the challenges that the Warhorses present.

Peabody squeezed out a win last time they played, beating the Gators 54-50 on their home floor.

Head Coach Charles Smith knows that last year’s team is different from this year, and that can be a problem when they meet on Friday.

“They had a young team, and a lot of their boys are returning. I lost my two best players last year, which are big factors on my team. I have some guys who were role players last year, and they had to step up this year, but I think that’s going to be the big difference in the game, their experience to our inexperience,” said Coach Smith.

Peabody will play up in Lakeview this Friday at 7 p.m.

