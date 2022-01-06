Advertisement

Peabody Warhorses charge into heavy weight battle against 2A Lakeview Gators

Peabody's roster may look different, but they expect the same outcome against the Gators on...
Peabody's roster may look different, but they expect the same outcome against the Gators on Friday(kalb)
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Peabody will play a huge game on Friday, January 7, against a team that isn’t in the same class, but in talent, they can stand toe to toe with the Warhorses.

The Lakeview Gators may be in Class 2A, but they are looking forward to the challenges that the Warhorses present.

Peabody squeezed out a win last time they played, beating the Gators 54-50 on their home floor.

Head Coach Charles Smith knows that last year’s team is different from this year, and that can be a problem when they meet on Friday.

“They had a young team, and a lot of their boys are returning. I lost my two best players last year, which are big factors on my team. I have some guys who were role players last year, and they had to step up this year, but I think that’s going to be the big difference in the game, their experience to our inexperience,” said Coach Smith.

Peabody will play up in Lakeview this Friday at 7 p.m.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish School Board releases back to school plan
Raw, smokable medical marijuana now offered in Central Louisiana
This investigation remains active and ongoing.
Jonesboro Fire Chief and a Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for insurance fraud
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
After inspecting the facility, the Louisiana Department of Health determined Delta Clinic had...
Here’s what you need to know about the ‘No Surprises Act’

Latest News

Mark Hammond has been hired at his alma mater, trying to lead LSUA to its first conference...
Hammond returns to LSUA as new women’s soccer coach
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson stands near the bench during the second half of an...
Zion Williamson speaks on injury for first time since media day
A.J. Rainey
LSUA Generals’ conference opener postponed due to COVID-19
Jenkins scores on birthday as LSU falls to Kansas State in Texas Bowl