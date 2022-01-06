VPSB releases updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish School Board has released updated guidance concerning COVID exposure at schools.
If you test POSITIVE for COVID-19:
- Isolate for 5 days from symptom onset
- If no symptoms isolate for 5 days following test date
Close Contact: A person should quarantine who was closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes or in direct contact with someone who tested positive. Trace back 48 hours before symptoms onset or test date.
Asymptomatic Close Contact: Quarantine can END AFTER DAY 5 (post-exposure) if no symptoms develop. LDH recommends testing on day 5 return to school day.
The following criteria must be met to end Shortened Quarantine:
- Masks should be worn at all times for the following 5 Days (if no mask will be worn quarantine full 10 days)
- Self monitoring of symptoms for the entire 10 days post exposure
- Social Distance (avoid crowded indoor spaces)
- Hand washing
Symptomatic Close Contact:
- Recommend to see primary health care provider and get tested for Covid-19
- If positive isolate 5 days from symptom onset
- If no test administered quarantine 10 days
Vaccinated Persons with an exposure...No Quarantine If:
- Staff: completed mRNA within the last 6 months or J&J within the last 2 months or have completed a booster vaccine
- Students: completed mRNA series
- Have remained asymptomatic since current COVID-19 exposure
- Masks should be worn for 10 days post exposure
Confirmed Positive Persons with an exposure...No Quarantine if:
- Fully recovered and within 90 days of confirmed positive test
- Have remained asymptomatic since current COVID-19 exposure
**MASK SHOULD BE WORN AT ALL TIMES THE FOLLOWING 5 DAYS (if no mask will be worn, then isolate for 10 days)
- Return to school if no symptoms or symptoms are resolving
- Stay home until fever resolves (24 hours fever free without medication)
