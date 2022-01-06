VPSB releases updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish School Board has released updated guidance concerning COVID exposure at schools.

If you test POSITIVE for COVID-19:

Isolate for 5 days from symptom onset

If no symptoms isolate for 5 days following test date

Close Contact: A person should quarantine who was closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes or in direct contact with someone who tested positive. Trace back 48 hours before symptoms onset or test date.

Asymptomatic Close Contact: Quarantine can END AFTER DAY 5 (post-exposure) if no symptoms develop. LDH recommends testing on day 5 return to school day.

The following criteria must be met to end Shortened Quarantine:

Masks should be worn at all times for the following 5 Days (if no mask will be worn quarantine full 10 days) Self monitoring of symptoms for the entire 10 days post exposure Social Distance (avoid crowded indoor spaces) Hand washing

Symptomatic Close Contact:

Recommend to see primary health care provider and get tested for Covid-19

If positive isolate 5 days from symptom onset

If no test administered quarantine 10 days

Vaccinated Persons with an exposure...No Quarantine If:

Staff: completed mRNA within the last 6 months or J&J within the last 2 months or have completed a booster vaccine Students: completed mRNA series Have remained asymptomatic since current COVID-19 exposure Masks should be worn for 10 days post exposure

Confirmed Positive Persons with an exposure...No Quarantine if:

Fully recovered and within 90 days of confirmed positive test Have remained asymptomatic since current COVID-19 exposure

**MASK SHOULD BE WORN AT ALL TIMES THE FOLLOWING 5 DAYS (if no mask will be worn, then isolate for 10 days)

Return to school if no symptoms or symptoms are resolving

Stay home until fever resolves (24 hours fever free without medication)

