Advertisement

VPSB releases updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools

Vernon Parish now has updated quarantine guidance.
Vernon Parish now has updated quarantine guidance.(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team and VPSB
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish School Board has released updated guidance concerning COVID exposure at schools.

If you test POSITIVE for COVID-19:

  • Isolate for 5 days from symptom onset
  • If no symptoms isolate for 5 days following test date

Close Contact: A person should quarantine who was closer than 6 feet for more than 15 minutes or in direct contact with someone who tested positive. Trace back 48 hours before symptoms onset or test date.

Asymptomatic Close Contact: Quarantine can END AFTER DAY 5 (post-exposure) if no symptoms develop. LDH recommends testing on day 5 return to school day.

The following criteria must be met to end Shortened Quarantine:

  1. Masks should be worn at all times for the following 5 Days (if no mask will be worn quarantine full 10 days)
  2. Self monitoring of symptoms for the entire 10 days post exposure
  3. Social Distance (avoid crowded indoor spaces)
  4. Hand washing

Symptomatic Close Contact:

  • Recommend to see primary health care provider and get tested for Covid-19
  • If positive isolate 5 days from symptom onset
  • If no test administered quarantine 10 days

Vaccinated Persons with an exposure...No Quarantine If:

  1. Staff: completed mRNA within the last 6 months or J&J within the last 2 months or have completed a booster vaccine
  2. Students: completed mRNA series
  3. Have remained asymptomatic since current COVID-19 exposure
  4. Masks should be worn for 10 days post exposure

Confirmed Positive Persons with an exposure...No Quarantine if:

  1. Fully recovered and within 90 days of confirmed positive test
  2. Have remained asymptomatic since current COVID-19 exposure

**MASK SHOULD BE WORN AT ALL TIMES THE FOLLOWING 5 DAYS (if no mask will be worn, then isolate for 10 days)

  • Return to school if no symptoms or symptoms are resolving
  • Stay home until fever resolves (24 hours fever free without medication)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish School Board releases back to school plan
Raw, smokable medical marijuana now offered in Central Louisiana
RPSB elects new leadership for 2022
Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston
One year later, deadly shooting of Tiffanee Bowie-Pinkston remains unsolved
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
1/6/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
1/6/2022 Tyler's Good Day Cenla Forecast
GPSO will be set up on January 7 at the Bentley Pentecostal Church.
GPSO distributing free at-home COVID tests Friday
Quarantine and isolation guidelines are still in place to accommodate any exposure that has...
In-person visitation at Office of Juvenile Justice Secure Care Facilities suspended