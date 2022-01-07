2 accused of attempted catalytic converter theft in Avoyelles Parish

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two men from Avoyelles Parish have been accused of attempting to steal catalytic converters.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said on December 29, 2021, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police, they made contact with two men that were around an abandoned vehicle on LA-1 north of Marksville.

APSO said that the men, Jervis Tramaine Bazile, 41, of Cottonport, and Jason Kelly, 35, of Marksville, had tools and equipment that indicated that they were preparing to take the catalytic converters from the vehicle.

APSO said both were arrested for attempted theft. Bazile was also arrested on a 12th Judicial District Court arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender.

Both were booked into jail. Bazile’s bond was set at $8,500, and Kelly’s bond was set at $2,500. Kelly bonded out on December 29, 2021. Bazile remains in custody.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.