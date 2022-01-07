Advertisement

2 accused of attempted catalytic converter theft in Avoyelles Parish

Left to right: Jervis Tramaine Bazile & Jason Kelly
Left to right: Jervis Tramaine Bazile & Jason Kelly(Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Two men from Avoyelles Parish have been accused of attempting to steal catalytic converters.

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office said on December 29, 2021, with the assistance of Louisiana State Police, they made contact with two men that were around an abandoned vehicle on LA-1 north of Marksville.

APSO said that the men, Jervis Tramaine Bazile, 41, of Cottonport, and Jason Kelly, 35, of Marksville, had tools and equipment that indicated that they were preparing to take the catalytic converters from the vehicle.

APSO said both were arrested for attempted theft. Bazile was also arrested on a 12th Judicial District Court arrest warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. 

Both were booked into jail. Bazile’s bond was set at $8,500, and Kelly’s bond was set at $2,500. Kelly bonded out on December 29, 2021. Bazile remains in custody.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Leon Moses
Deville man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving juvenile
Devetrick Sanders
Man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 2 kids in Alexandria
RADE Agents recovered drugs, firearms and money
RADE Agents make two arrests; recover firearms, drugs, money
Vernon Parish now has updated quarantine guidance.
VPSB releases updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

This artist sketch depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of more than two...
SCOTUS hears arguments on Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate executive order
SCOTUS hears arguments on Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate executive order
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Willis Edward White
Pineville man arrested for burglary, criminal damage