Avoyelles Charter’s Ava Roy is the newest member of the 1K-point club

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - Avoyelles Charter’s Ava Roy is a walking bucket and that was on display last week against Marksville when she notched 19 points and 11 rebounds, but most importantly, she joined the 1,000 point club.

“I was actually going to score a layup; it was wide open. My heart was beating out of my chest, and I thought to myself this is your chance and I once I got it and I started crying, it was a moment I would never forget,” said Ava.

While scoring is what the senior has done her entire career, she said she likes to be a stat sheet filler, putting up numbers in all categories

“I’m a big fan of assist. I love passing, rebounding and stealing the basketball. Scoring is awesome, I love that too, but the small parts of the game are what I’m a fan of,” said Ava.

Head Coach Daniel Greenhouse loves Ava’s energy and said everyone around her picks up on it.

“The team loves her. She is vocal, she leads by example and is one of the better leaders you can look for on a team,” said Greenhouse.

Roy’s passion for the game started at an early age when she got to watch her sister thrive on the hardwood.

“I was actually the water girl for my older sister’s team in the fourth grade. I was very interested in watching it, so I decided to give it a try. And since then, I just love the game and always wanted to play,” said Roy.

Roy said reaching this career milestone took a lot of hard work, but it couldn’t be done without the help of everyone along the way.

“It’s all God giving me this ability to play basketball. He greatly impacted my game. Without him, this wouldn’t be possible. Without my teammates and previous coaches and my coach now it wouldn’t be possible,“ said Ava.

Her ability to drive to the lane and her drive for the game is what earned her the ACA Athlete of the Week.

