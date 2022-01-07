Advertisement

Charles Moore announces candidacy for Pineville Mayor

Charles Moore officially announced his candidacy for Pineville Mayor.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue and Ben Gauthier
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville mayoral race is starting to heat up as a third candidate has announced their candidacy for the seat.

On Thursday, January 6, Charles Moore officially announced his run for Pineville Mayor.

Moore is a long-time resident of Pineville and served over 21 years as the city’s Public Works Director. He said that he wants to focus on maintaining public safety, enhancing morale in the workforce and economic growth.

“We don’t promote very well in Pineville of the things we have,” said Moore. “Buhlow Lake is well established as a boat racing mecca in the south, but we have very few boat races anymore. We can bring in more street fairs and concerts.” Moore went on to add, “We can do more. We just have to have the foresight and the willpower to do those things.”

Current Pineville Mayor Clarence Fields announced last November that he would not be seeking re-election.

Moore joins James Rachal and current Pineville Chief of Staff Rich Dupree as the only three candidates to announce they are running for the Pineville mayor seat. Election day is set for March 26.

