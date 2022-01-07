Advertisement

High school athlete dies from injuries sustained during hockey game

A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who...
A student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.(JohnAlexandr // Canva)
By Andrew Masse
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:07 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWICH, CT (WFSB/Gray News) – The community is mourning the loss of a student-athlete in Connecticut who died from an accident during a hockey game.

According to WFSB, a student from Brunswick High School fell and collided with a player from the opposing team who was unable to stop in time.

Police said the teen was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries.

The athlete’s name was not released.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perry Leon Moses
Deville man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving juvenile
RADE Agents recovered drugs, firearms and money
RADE Agents make two arrests; recover firearms, drugs, money
Devetrick Sanders
Man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 2 kids in Alexandria
Vernon Parish now has updated quarantine guidance.
VPSB releases updated COVID quarantine guidance for schools
GPSO will be set up on January 7 at the Bentley Pentecostal Church.
GPSO distributing free at-home COVID tests Friday

Latest News

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, shown in a file photo, accused the union of politicizing a pandemic,...
Chicago nixes school for 3rd day as virus, union debate rage
The economy, though booming with increased consumer demand, still faces possible pitfalls.
US employers add 199,000 jobs as unemployment falls to 3.9%
Sweet Celebrations winner- Lasharn Dwellingham
SWEET CELEBRATIONS WINNER-01/07/2022
LUNCH KIDS-01/07/2022
LUNCH KIDS-01/07/2022