Joe Burrow will lead Bengals against Saints for first time in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana’s golden child and adopted son, Joe Burrow, will make his first appearance in the Superdome since he completed LSU’s 2019 undefeated season there and brought the National Championship to the boot.

The Bengals released a list of their opponents for the upcoming season, indicating the game against the Saints would take place in New Orleans.

The date is not officially set yet.

