La. Supreme Court rules Ochsner has right to fire its employees for failure to comply with vaccine mandate

((Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA))
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (KSLA) - The Louisiana Supreme Court has reinstated a vaccine mandate at one of the state’s largest hospital systems.

On Friday, Jan. 7, it was ruled by the court that Ochsner has the right to fire its employees for failure to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, thus reinstating the decision from the court of appeal that suspended the mandate.

The lawsuit was initially filed by Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport - St. Mary Medical Center.

Click here to read the full ruling.

