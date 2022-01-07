LSUA’s games against Wiley College, Texas College postponed due to COVID-19

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA basketball season has been drastically affected by COVID-19 over the last month and that will continue into next week.

The Generals men’s and women’s basketball teams had their next two games against Wiley College and Texas College canceled due to COVID-19. LSUA was scheduled to travel to Wiley College on Saturday, January 8, before traveling to Texas College on Thursday, January 13.

According to LSUA, Texas College is postponing all basketball events until the final full week of January, and Wiley College had a positive COVID-19 test in their women’s basketball program.

No makeup dates have been set yet for these games.

The LSUA men’s team has not hit the floor for a game since Dec. 15. They will take on Texas A&M-Texarkana on Tuesday, January 11 in a game being made up from earlier this week.

