Man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 2 kids in Alexandria

Devetrick Sanders
Devetrick Sanders(Source: Alexandria Police Department)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Authorities in Alexandria are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of kidnapping two children on Thursday, January 6 at the Sanctuary Apartments.

The Alexandria Police Department said they responded to the kidnapping incident around 2 p.m. The children’s mother claimed that her ex-boyfriend, Devetrick Sanders, 24, got into an argument with her and it turned physical. She claimed that Sanders took her girls, a 1-year-old and 2-year-old, forced them into her vehicle and stole the vehicle with both inside.

With the help of the FBI and Louisiana State Police, APD said they located Sanders and the kids a short time later. They said Sanders abandoned the vehicle and the kids and fled. Both children were unharmed and were released back to their mother.

APD said Sanders is wanted for two counts of aggravated kidnapping of a child, one count of carjacking, one count of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, one count of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 and one count of false imprisonment.

If anyone knows of his location or has any information about this incident, contact APD at (318) 441-6416 or (318) 441-5099.

