Pineville man arrested for burglary, criminal damage

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man has been arrested after a complaint of an attempted burglary and criminal damage at a local business.

According to RPSO, deputies responded to the 4000 block of Hwy 28 East on December 30 in reference to the complaint. RPSO spoke with the victim and saw heavy damage to the exterior doors of the business. There was also video surveillance that showed a white male in a camouflage shirt in the parking lot around the time of the incident.

Another local business also reported a burglary through another agency and also had video of a white male suspect that matched the description of the suspect from the previous attempted burglary reported.

Willis Edward White, 24, of Pineville, was identified as the suspect on January 5. He was located at a residence near the reported crimes. White was arrested and charged with one count of attempted simple burglary, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of felony criminal damage to property.

White was transported and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he remains at the time of this release on a $20,000 bond, as well as a probation violation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.