Advertisement

APSO makes arrest in connection to a homicide at Augustine Apartments

Damarion Demond Prater, 30, was arrested for second degree murder.
Damarion Demond Prater, 30, was arrested for second degree murder.(APSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred on December 29 at the Augustine Apartments on East Church Street in Bunkie.

The sheriff’s office revealed that Maya Ann Gaspard, 21, of Bunkie had been shot and killed.

As a result of the investigation, Damarion Demond Prater, 30, of Bunkie was arrested by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the 12th Judicial District Court for the offense of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.

This remains an active investigation, and if you have any more information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devetrick Sanders
Man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 2 kids in Alexandria
Willis Edward White
Pineville man arrested for burglary, criminal damage
Left to right: Jervis Tramaine Bazile & Jason Kelly
2 accused of attempted catalytic converter theft in Avoyelles Parish
Perry Leon Moses
Deville man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving juvenile
RADE Agents recovered drugs, firearms and money
RADE Agents make two arrests; recover firearms, drugs, money

Latest News

Command Sgt. Maj. Stephen R. Nielson, addresses the audience at his Assumption of...
Fort Polk welcomes new Garrison Command Sergeant Major at Assumption of Responsibility
This artist sketch depicts lawyer Scott Keller standing to argue on behalf of more than two...
SCOTUS hears arguments on Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate executive order
SCOTUS hears arguments on Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate executive order
Left to right: Jervis Tramaine Bazile & Jason Kelly
2 accused of attempted catalytic converter theft in Avoyelles Parish