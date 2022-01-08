APSO makes arrest in connection to a homicide at Augustine Apartments

BUNKIE, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred on December 29 at the Augustine Apartments on East Church Street in Bunkie.

The sheriff’s office revealed that Maya Ann Gaspard, 21, of Bunkie had been shot and killed.

As a result of the investigation, Damarion Demond Prater, 30, of Bunkie was arrested by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by the 12th Judicial District Court for the offense of second-degree murder. Bond was set at $500,000.

This remains an active investigation, and if you have any more information, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

