Advertisement

Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a Chinese American man who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crimes charges. A message was left seeking comment with his lawyers.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devetrick Sanders
Man wanted in connection with the kidnapping of 2 kids in Alexandria
Willis Edward White
Pineville man arrested for burglary, criminal damage
Left to right: Jervis Tramaine Bazile & Jason Kelly
2 accused of attempted catalytic converter theft in Avoyelles Parish
Perry Leon Moses
Deville man arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving juvenile
RADE Agents recovered drugs, firearms and money
RADE Agents make two arrests; recover firearms, drugs, money

Latest News

Keldrick J. “K.K.” Magee and Kim S. Lodge were charged with rape and kidnapping of a missing...
Two charged with rape, kidnapping of missing Mississippi toddler
Damarion Demond Prater, 30, was arrested for second degree murder.
APSO makes arrest in connection to a homicide at Augustine Apartments
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
States are scrambling to keep up with COVID surge. (Source: CNN Newsource)
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge