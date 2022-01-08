Coach Teague resigns as Bolton head coach, accepts job as assistant at Menard

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Coach Mark Teague is trading in the script “Bolton” on the helmet for an “HSM” helmet as he announced on Friday, January 7, that he has resigned as Bolton’s head football coach to accept an assistant job at Menard.

Coach Teague made that announcement official on Twitter:

In the post, Coach Teague said, “Six years ago, I was welcomed into the great state of Louisiana and the Bolton Bear family. This immediately became home.”

Coach Teague was officially introduced as the new assistant coach of Menard on Friday at the school, but during his press conference, he took time to reflect on one of his favorite memories from Bolton.

“When I won that first game, I got a call that night from Ontario, Canada,” said Coach Teague. “I just answered it, because I don’t get any calls from Canada, and it turned out to be a Bolton alumnus. I remember he said he was from the class of 1968 and said that he just wanted to congratulate me.”

Teague will now work under Menard’s Head Coach Justin Charles, where he will serve as an assistant and work with the running backs and linebackers.

“Hopefully something that I can bring to the table is that when people speak of 2A football, that they aren’t just talking about Many,” said Coach Teague. “They will be saying that you need to look down there in Central Louisiana because Menard is coming on.”

Coach Charles previously built a connection with Coach Teague from his time at Louisiana Christian University, recruiting in the area. He said adding a guy with head coaching experience on the staff will help them prepare the players the best way possible on game day.

“It’s going to relieve a lot of stress from me,” said Coach Charles. “It’s also someone that I can turn to for advice. It also gives you different personalities and more wisdom on your staff.”

Bolton High School has not announced a replacement yet to fill the coaching vacancy.

