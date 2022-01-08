Advertisement

Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Attempted Second Degree Murder suspect

NPD, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office has arrested Elijah Collins, 20, of Natchitoches for a shooting that occurred last month at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments.(NPD)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (NPD) - The Natchitoches Police Department with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office has arrested Elijah Collins, 20, of Natchitoches for a shooting that occurred last month at the Natchitoches Thomas Apartments.

According to NPD, late last week, Crime Stoppers of Natchitoches received a tip that Collins was in the Greater Baton Rouge area. Detectives with the Natchitoches Police Department were able to make contact with the United States Marshal’s Office in Baton Rouge who was able to place Collins under arrest without incident.

Collins was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and is charged with Attempted Second Degree Murder.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Trent Perritt at (318) 238-3914.

