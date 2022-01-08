Lakeview’s men’s & women’s down Peabody at home

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - Lakeview hosted both the ladies’ and men’s games against the Peabody Warhorses.

Both games were highly anticipated as if they were rivals, even though they’re in two different classes.

The Gators would win in both games. The girls won 54-13, and the guys won in a thriller 56-54.

