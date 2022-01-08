McLaughlin named next Buckeye head football coach

BUCKEYE, La. (KALB) - The Buckeye Panthers have found their new head man as they named Ben McLaughlin as their next head football coach.

McLaughlin has been a prominent name in Central Louisiana previously serving as Alexandria Senior High’s offensive coordinator for the last three seasons. He helped lead the Trojans to the Class 5A state title in 2020.

Before he got to Alexandria, McLaughlin was coaching across the river at his alma mater, Louisiana Christian University, where he served as the quarterbacks’ coach and offensive coordinator from 2016-2019.

Perhaps what McLaughlin is most known for is what he did in his time as a player at LCU. In his senior year at quarterback. he led the Wildcats to a 7-3 record while throwing for 3,770 yards and 42 touchdowns. In his first year of eligibility, McLaughlin was selected unanimously to be inducted into the Louisiana College Sports Hall of Fame.

McLaughlin is ready to take that experience into his first head coaching job.

“It’s been my dream to be a head coach since I was in junior high,” said Coach McLaughlin. “There’s something about leading the whole program that is definitely a dream come true. I don’t know if I could’ve picked a better landing spot.”

With this coaching position filled, Peabody and Bolton are now the only schools remaining that are still looking for a new head coach.

