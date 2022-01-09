Advertisement

LCU Lady Wildcats’ strong first half helps secure first conference win

By Elijah Nixon
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian women’s basketball team won their first conference game of the year on their home floor, beating Huston-Tillotson 62-52 Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Wildcats started off hot by having a 16-point lead going into halftime, but the third quarter belonged to the Rams who outscored LCU 17-9.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Wildcats gained control scoring 17 points to hold off the comeback.

Kieyoomia Benally led the way with 24 points going 8-13 from the floor and 4-7 from three. On the defensive side, they held Huston-Tillotson to 30 percent shooting.

“This game was reflective of yesterday’s practice,” said Head Coach Matt Lobato. “We had a chip on our shoulder from the game on Thursday. This conference is loaded so every win is big right now.”

LCU (7-4) will look to keep the momentum alive in Texas against Wiley College on Jan.13.

