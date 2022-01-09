Advertisement

LCU men’s basketball extends winning streak to three games with win over Huston-Tillotson

By Elijah Nixon
Jan. 8, 2022
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Louisiana Christian men’s basketball beat Huston-Tillotson 69-59 after a doubleheader on their home floor for the third straight win.

Kae’ron Baker led all scorers with 25 points and Fertontay Banks had 17 points for the day. The Wildcats shot 46 percent from the field and outrebounded the rams 36 to 32.

The Wildcats got off to a fast start outscoring the Rams 35-26 in the first half, and they never looked back holding that lead for the rest of the game.

On the defensive side, they guarded well behind the arc holding them to 33 percent. LCU also turned defense into offense scoring 26 points off turnovers.

The LCU men’s basketball team will look to remain undefeated in conference play when they take on Wiley College on the road on January 13.

