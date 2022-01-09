RPSO investigating social media threat to a Tioga Middle School

RAPIDES PARISH, La (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating a social media threat to a “Tioga Middle School.”

Sheriff Mark Wood posted on Facebook that the sheriff’s office was aware of an Instagram post making a threat towards the school.

Sheriff Wood said that while they don’t believe it’s a viable threat, they are taking every precaution and are investigating the social media post along with other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

