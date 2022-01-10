Advertisement

APSO: Wanted fugitive from Moreauville captured in Florida

Travis Anthony Ryan
Travis Anthony Ryan(APSO)
By APSO
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (APSO) - A wanted fugitive who was formerly from Moreauville has been captured.

On November 25, 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Travis Anthony Ryan, 26, for one count of sexual battery of persons under the age of 13 and seven counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

In late December 2021, APSO and U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Members learned that Ryan was possibly in Okeechobee, Florida. On Thursday, December 23, 2021, the United States Marshal Service in Florida located and arrested Ryan on the warrant. He was then transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Jail. There, Ryan waived extradition.

On January 6, 2022, Travis Ryan was transported by APSO Deputies to the APSO DC-1 Jail where he was booked on the charges. He was also arrested for three other 12th JDC warrants: two contempt – fail to appear (traffic) warrants and one contempt – fail to appear (illegal possession of stolen things). Bond was set at $150,000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 APSO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating a social media threat to a...
RPSO investigating social media threat to a Tioga Middle School
NPD, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office has arrested Elijah Collins, 20,...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Attempted Second Degree Murder suspect
Roof ripped off the house of this home in Sabine Parish.
Family of five injured after tornado rips through Sabine Parish
Damarion Demond Prater, 30, was arrested for second degree murder.
APSO makes arrest in connection to a homicide at Augustine Apartments

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
The National Weather Service out of Shreveport has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down...
EF-2 tornado confirmed in Sabine Parish on January 9 during a severe weather threat
Check out today's lunch kid from Nachman Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-01/10/2022
1/10/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
1/10/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast