APSO: Wanted fugitive from Moreauville captured in Florida

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (APSO) - A wanted fugitive who was formerly from Moreauville has been captured.

On November 25, 2020, an arrest warrant was issued for Travis Anthony Ryan, 26, for one count of sexual battery of persons under the age of 13 and seven counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

In late December 2021, APSO and U.S. Marshals Service Task Force Members learned that Ryan was possibly in Okeechobee, Florida. On Thursday, December 23, 2021, the United States Marshal Service in Florida located and arrested Ryan on the warrant. He was then transported and booked into the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office Jail. There, Ryan waived extradition.

On January 6, 2022, Travis Ryan was transported by APSO Deputies to the APSO DC-1 Jail where he was booked on the charges. He was also arrested for three other 12th JDC warrants: two contempt – fail to appear (traffic) warrants and one contempt – fail to appear (illegal possession of stolen things). Bond was set at $150,000.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 APSO. All rights reserved.