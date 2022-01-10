Advertisement

Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville theft of trailer

The Crime Stoppers team is looking for this vehicle and trailer.
The Crime Stoppers team is looking for this vehicle and trailer.(RPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to a Crime Stoppers report, a dark two-tone Ford F-150 backed up to a trailer at 6575 Hwy 28 East on December 18, stealing it from the property. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m.

The vehicle was occupied by two unknown persons. They headed East on Hwy 28 after the theft. The jack stand on the trailer is bent. The trailer is described as a 2017 6x12 black utility trailer.

If you have any information on this theft, please contact RPSO.

