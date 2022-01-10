Crime Stoppers investigating Pineville theft of trailer

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to a Crime Stoppers report, a dark two-tone Ford F-150 backed up to a trailer at 6575 Hwy 28 East on December 18, stealing it from the property. The incident happened around 3:40 a.m.

The vehicle was occupied by two unknown persons. They headed East on Hwy 28 after the theft. The jack stand on the trailer is bent. The trailer is described as a 2017 6x12 black utility trailer.

If you have any information on this theft, please contact RPSO.

