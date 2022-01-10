EF-2 tornado confirmed in Sabine Parish on January 9 during a severe weather threat

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Stretching from Sabine, Natchitoches, Grant and Winn Parishes, there were multiple warnings issued that led to a confirmed tornado in Sabine Parish on January 9, along with multiple wind reports in Natchitoches, Grant and Winn Parishes.

The National Weather Service out of Shreveport has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the community of Peason, Louisiana in Sabine Parish. According to the report, approximately 30 homes were damaged and approximately 10-15 were heavily damaged, destroyed, or rendered unlivable.

This confirmed tornado had peak winds of 125 mph, a path length of approximately 3.6 miles and a path width of 900 yards. There were 6 injuries reported from this storm on Sunday morning. Five of the 6 injuries from this tornado include a family of 5 in a mobile home, some receiving critical injuries.

You can find more information here: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202201100238-KSHV-NOUS44-PNSSHV

