Advertisement

EF-2 tornado confirmed in Sabine Parish on January 9 during a severe weather threat

The National Weather Service out of Shreveport has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down...
The National Weather Service out of Shreveport has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the community of Peason.(KALB)
By Tyler Hall
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Stretching from Sabine, Natchitoches, Grant and Winn Parishes, there were multiple warnings issued that led to a confirmed tornado in Sabine Parish on January 9, along with multiple wind reports in Natchitoches, Grant and Winn Parishes.

The National Weather Service out of Shreveport has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado touched down in the community of Peason, Louisiana in Sabine Parish. According to the report, approximately 30 homes were damaged and approximately 10-15 were heavily damaged, destroyed, or rendered unlivable.

This confirmed tornado had peak winds of 125 mph, a path length of approximately 3.6 miles and a path width of 900 yards. There were 6 injuries reported from this storm on Sunday morning. Five of the 6 injuries from this tornado include a family of 5 in a mobile home, some receiving critical injuries.

You can find more information here: https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202201100238-KSHV-NOUS44-PNSSHV

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating a social media threat to a...
RPSO investigating social media threat to a Tioga Middle School
NPD, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office has arrested Elijah Collins, 20,...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Attempted Second Degree Murder suspect
Roof ripped off the house of this home in Sabine Parish.
Family of five injured after tornado rips through Sabine Parish
Damarion Demond Prater, 30, was arrested for second degree murder.
APSO makes arrest in connection to a homicide at Augustine Apartments

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Travis Anthony Ryan
APSO: Wanted fugitive from Moreauville captured in Florida
Check out today's lunch kid from Nachman Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-01/10/2022
1/10/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
1/10/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast