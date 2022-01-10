Advertisement

FAA: 50 U.S. airports to face 5G restrictions

In this Sept. 4, 2013 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 takes off, rear, as another...
In this Sept. 4, 2013 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 takes off, rear, as another taxis in the north runway complex at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).(Photo by: AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - You won’t be surfing super high internet speeds at 50 American airports next week. The Federal Aviation Administration is restricting the new 5G spectrum at some of the country’s busiest travel hubs.

The ban lasts for at least six months due to potential signal interference with aircraft instruments.

Experts regard the likelihood of such interference as low. Still, airports including JFK, LAX, and O’Hare will enforce a 5G buffer around the property.

Other busy airports like Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson, Boston’s Logan and Washington D.C.’s airports will not restrict 5G.

The FAA said airports in areas where 5G will not be offered, or where low-visibility landings are already prohibited, are unaffected by the ban.

Verizon and AT&T plan to switch on their 5G networks next Wednesday.

