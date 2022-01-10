Family of five injured after tornado rips through Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La (KALB) - A family of five from the Peason Community in Sabine Parish were injured Sunday morning when a tornado destroyed their mobile home, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office.

More images from Sabine Parish. This one home was completely damaged. The homeowner said she was in the home at the time that the storms came in. She was able to walk away with just a few cuts. Posted by Dylan Domangue on Sunday, January 9, 2022

In a Facebook post shared by the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, one of the family members was airlifted to the hospital with chest and spinal injuries.

Sheriff Aaron Mitchell would like to update the public of the tornado damage in the Peason Community this morning. Chief... Posted by Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 9, 2022

The sheriff’s office reported early Sunday morning that around 15 homes, five barns, two sets of chicken houses and many outdoor sheds and vehicles were either damaged or destroyed in the Peason community off of Louisiana Highway 118. The small town is about 27 miles southwest of Natchitoches. The Sheriff’s Office said that Louisiana 118 is currently passable but would also be shut down at times.

According to the National Weather Service, Fort Polk radar picked up a tornadic debris signature eight miles east of Florien in Sabine Parish at 4:53 a.m.

This is a tour of one of the houses completely damaged by the storms that came through last night in Sabine Parish. The homeowner told me she was in the house during this and was able to walk away with just a few cuts. Posted by Dylan Domangue on Sunday, January 9, 2022

First responders and other members of the community are helping those affected with the cleanup efforts. The Sabine Parish Detention Center inmate litter crew is also assisting with cutting and removing trees and debris. The Shreveport Volunteer Network arrived on the scene with equipment and volunteer

Anyone wishing to donate items or if anyone in the area is in need can go to Pine Grove Baptist Church on Highway 118.

If anyone in the area is in need of items, call 318-315-0808, 318-379-8797, 318-508-3863 or the Sheriff’s Office at 318-256-9241, and we can have items delivered to you.

SWEPCO is currently making repairs and more crews are on the way to help restore power as soon as possible.

