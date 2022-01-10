Haitian groups meeting in Louisiana to set up transitional government

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Political leaders from across Haiti will meet this week in Louisiana in an effort to try to work out a deal to set up a transitional government and hold elections.

According to Bloomberg, politicians, academics and NGOs will be a part of a summit that starts Thursday, January 13 at Southern University Law Center. Bloomberg is reporting that at least six political blocs will present different solutions to try to up-right the nation that has been experiencing crisis.

You may remember that Haiti’s president was murdered back in July. The interim prime minister’s term ends next month. However, even before that, the country has been in crisis without a functional legislative or judicial branch, escalating gang violence and being hit by earthquakes.

For another Louisiana connection, retired U.S. Lt. General Russel Honore will mediate the sessions. The summit is Haitian-led and community-funded.

