How to be energy efficient in the new year

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco) - The following Cleco Power Wise programs can help residential customers become more energy efficient in 2022.

Online Home Energy Audit

By answering just a few questions online, residential customers can receive a customized home energy audit that will highlight which improvements make sense for their home, as well as any rebates or financial incentives available to assist with any recommended upgrades.

On-Site Residential Weatherization Assessment

Residential customers can schedule a low-to-no-cost weatherization assessment to improve their home’s comfort level and energy performance. Services are conducted by Cleco-approved contractors and include air and duct sealing, blown-in attic insulation, and installation of energy-saving products, such as LED bulbs, faucet aerators and showerheads.

Appliance & Device Rebates

Cleco offers rebates of up to $1,500 for heat pump upgrades. Other incentives include rebates for water heaters, HVAC systems and room air conditioners. A complete list of available rebates can be found at cleco.com/powerwise.

Online Energy Store

Residential customers can shop Cleco’s online energy store at clecomarketplace.com for discounts and instant rebates on energy-efficient products such as “smart” or Energy-Star-certified thermostats, power-strips, LED bulbs and more.

“Improving the energy efficiency of your home is much easier to do than most people realize,” said Jaci Sewell, manager of Cleco’s Power Wise™ energy efficiency program. “Our easy-to-use programs are designed to help residential customers reduce their energy usage and reduce stress on the electric grid during peak times of energy use.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 Cleco. All rights reserved.