LSU jumps 9 spots in rankings after beating two Top 25 teams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (14-1, 2-1 SEC) jumped up nine spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 10.

This past week, LSU defeated two Top 25 teams in No. 13 Kentucky and No. 18 Tennessee.

Sophomore Tari Eason was big for the Tigers in those two wins. Against Kentucky, he scored 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and was 5-of-7 from the free throw line. Eason also scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win over the Vols.

RELATED: No. 21 LSU men’s basketball beats No. 16 Kentucky in packed PMAC

For the season, Eason has been one of the better players coming off the bench for the Tigers. He ranks No. 5 in the SEC in points per game with 16.2 and No. 7 in rebounds with 7.6 per game.

RELATED: Tari Eason leads No. 21 LSU over No. 18 Tennessee

The Tigers will be on the road to Gainsville, Florida to take on the Gators on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The SEC currently has five teams ranked in the Top 25. They are Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

AP Top 25:

Baylor (15-0) Gonzaga (12-2) UCLA (10-1) Auburn (14-1) USC (13-0) Arizona (12-1) Purdue (13-2) Duke (12-2) Kansas (12-2) Michigan State (13-2) Houston (14-2) LSU (14-1) Wisconsin (13-2) Villanova (11-4) Iowa State (13-2) Ohio State (10-3) Xavier (12-2) Kentucky (12-3) Texas Tech (11-3) Texas (12-3) Tennessee (10-4) Providence (14-2) Alabama (11-4) Illinois (11-3)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.