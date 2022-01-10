Advertisement

LSU jumps 9 spots in rankings after beating two Top 25 teams

LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (14-1, 2-1 SEC) jumped up nine spots in the latest AP Top 25 rankings released on Monday, Jan. 10.

This past week, LSU defeated two Top 25 teams in No. 13 Kentucky and No. 18 Tennessee.

Sophomore Tari Eason was big for the Tigers in those two wins. Against Kentucky, he scored 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field and was 5-of-7 from the free throw line. Eason also scored 24 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field and grabbed 12 rebounds in the win over the Vols.

RELATED: No. 21 LSU men’s basketball beats No. 16 Kentucky in packed PMAC

For the season, Eason has been one of the better players coming off the bench for the Tigers. He ranks No. 5 in the SEC in points per game with 16.2 and No. 7 in rebounds with 7.6 per game.

RELATED: Tari Eason leads No. 21 LSU over No. 18 Tennessee

The Tigers will be on the road to Gainsville, Florida to take on the Gators on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.

The SEC currently has five teams ranked in the Top 25. They are Auburn, LSU, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

AP Top 25:

  1. Baylor (15-0)
  2. Gonzaga (12-2)
  3. UCLA (10-1)
  4. Auburn (14-1)
  5. USC (13-0)
  6. Arizona (12-1)
  7. Purdue (13-2)
  8. Duke (12-2)
  9. Kansas (12-2)
  10. Michigan State (13-2)
  11. Houston (14-2)
  12. LSU (14-1)
  13. Wisconsin (13-2)
  14. Villanova (11-4)
  15. Iowa State (13-2)
  16. Ohio State (10-3)
  17. Xavier (12-2)
  18. Kentucky (12-3)
  19. Texas Tech (11-3)
  20. Texas (12-3)
  21. Tennessee (10-4)
  22. Providence (14-2)
  23. Alabama (11-4)
  24. Illinois (11-3)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof ripped off the house of this home in Sabine Parish.
Family of five injured after tornado rips through Sabine Parish
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating a social media threat to a...
RPSO investigating social media threat to a Tioga Middle School
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
NPD, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office has arrested Elijah Collins, 20,...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Attempted Second Degree Murder suspect
Damarion Demond Prater, 30, was arrested for second degree murder.
APSO makes arrest in connection to a homicide at Augustine Apartments