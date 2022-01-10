LSUA MBB Coach Larry Cardora discusses recent COVID cancelations

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The LSUA basketball season started off strong as the team began the year 9-1, but COVID-19 has put the hot streak to a halt.

The Generals have had the last five games either canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. LSUA has not hit the floor for a game since December 15 in a 60-57 win over Arkansas Baptist.

“It’s been very unpredictable,” said LSUA Head Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro. “We will have had two games in the last 47 days by the time we play on Tuesday.”

The Generals will finally start RRAC play Tuesday at The Fort against Texas A&M-Texarkana in a game that is being made up from last week.

“We’ve had a lot more practices, and our guys are ready to take it out someone else and just play a real basketball game,” said Coach Cordaro.

During these uncertain times, the message that Coach Cordaro is telling his team is to stay resilient and control what they can control.

For anyone who hasn’t seen Coach Cordaro in a while, he may be unrecognizable as he is repping more facial hair. He said the facial hair is here to say until they can get back on the court for a game.

“I’ll normally shave on gamedays, but we haven’t had one in a while so that’s exactly what it is,” said Coach Cordaro.

Tip-off from Tuesday night’s conference opener will be at 6:00 p.m.

