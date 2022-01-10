Advertisement

Using olive oil instead of butter lowers risk of diseases, study says

Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.
Studies find replacing full-fat options with olive oil may reduce risk of deadly diseases.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study released Monday suggests using olive oil instead of margarine, butter or other saturated fats when cooking could reduce the risk of death from heart disease and other ailments.

Researchers studied more than 90,000 people for up to 30 years and compared their diets to records of disease and death.

Experts found people who reported eating the highest levels of olive oil had a lower risk of dying from heart conditions, cancer, neurodegenerative disease and other illnesses.

They say replacing just two teaspoons of daily fat with olive oil lowered the overall risk by double digits.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roof ripped off the house of this home in Sabine Parish.
Family of five injured after tornado rips through Sabine Parish
The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said that they are investigating a social media threat to a...
RPSO investigating social media threat to a Tioga Middle School
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
NPD, with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Office has arrested Elijah Collins, 20,...
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest of Attempted Second Degree Murder suspect
Damarion Demond Prater, 30, was arrested for second degree murder.
APSO makes arrest in connection to a homicide at Augustine Apartments

Latest News

Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
Meteorologist Breyanna Lewis's Nightside Forecast
U.S. doctors have transplanted a pig heart into a patient in an experimental, last-ditch effort...
In 1st, US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient
Hobbs Police investigators update after newborn found in trashbag, dumpster for more than 6 hours
Hobbs Police give update after newborn in trash bag was rescued from dumpster
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say
New York Mayor Eric Adams on Monday revised the death toll from a high-rise fire, saying 17...
Safety features failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17